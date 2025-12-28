Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Secretary-General of Dubai Sports Council

FUJAIRAH, 28th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, received a delegation from the Dubai Sports Council, led by Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Council.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad underscored the growing role of the sports sector in the UAE and its importance in supporting the pillars of sustainable and comprehensive growth witnessed by the country at all levels.

The Crown Prince of Fujairah also highlighted the Emirate of Fujairah’s commitment, under the leadership and directive of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, to developing the sports sector, enhancing its competitiveness, and encouraging athletes and talented individuals to actively participate in competitions that advance the sector, promote individual health, and support the UAE’s national sports vision and competitiveness indicators.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad received from Saeed Hareb an invitation to attend the World Sports Summit 2025.

The delegation, led by the Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council, extended thanks and appreciation to the Crown Prince of Fujairah for his support of sports and athletes, and for his continued patronage of local and international sporting events that enhance the standing of the Emirate of Fujairah and the UAE on the global sports map.

The meeting was attended by several officials.