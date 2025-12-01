AFCON: Algeria qualify for round of 16

RABAT, 29th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Algeria secured qualification for the round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations after defeating Burkina Faso 1-0 in a match held at Prince Moulay Hassan Stadium in the Moroccan capital, Rabat, as part of the second round of Group Five fixtures.

With the result, Algeria raised their tally to six points at the top of the group, while Burkina Faso remained second with three points.

In the same group, Sudan defeated Equatorial Guinea 1-0 at the Mohammed V Sports Complex to collect their first three points, leaving Equatorial Guinea without any points.

In Group Six action, Mozambique beat Gabon 3-2 in the second round of matches, raising their tally to three points and leaving Gabon without points.