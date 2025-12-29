At least 13 dead, 98 injured in Mexico after train derails

MEXICO CITY, 29th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Mexican authorities said on Sunday that at least 13 people were killed after ‌an Interoceanic train derailed in the southern state of Oaxaca.

The Mexican Navy said the train was carrying ‍250 ‍people, including nine crew members ‌and 241 passengers. Of those on board, ​193 were reported to be out of danger, while 98 were injured, including 36 who were receiving medical assistance. President ‍Claudia Sheinbaum ‌said on ‌X that five of the injured were in critical condition.

The derailment occurred between the towns ‌of Chivela ​and Nizanda, authorities said.

Mexico's Attorney General's Office has already opened an investigation into the incident, ‌Attorney General Ernestina Godoy Ramos said in a social media post.