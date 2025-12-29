National Guide of UAE Groundwater Economic Value launched

DUBAI, 29th December 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) has launched the National Guide of the UAE Groundwater Economic Value, representing one of the key outcomes of the national study focused on analysing the social, economic, and environmental dimensions associated with groundwater.

This strategic step strengthens the development of an integrated federal system for managing this vital resource and reinforces the sustainable use of water through a knowledge- and innovation-based approach.

The guide reflects the country’s direction toward developing long-term policies that safeguard strategic natural assets and enhance the national system’s capacity to respond to environmental and climate challenges in the coming years, in line with national water security objectives and the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036.

The guide provides a scientific and operational framework for assessing groundwater based on precise criteria that take into account abstraction levels, water quality, operational costs, soil characteristics, the availability of alternative irrigation sources, and the impact of depletion on groundwater reserves.

It also offers a flexible implementation mechanism that accommodates the specific conditions of each emirate, thereby aligning the national framework and supporting competitiveness in the agricultural sector.

The guide further includes practical recommendations for developing legislation and procedures related to groundwater use, improving monitoring and follow-up efficiency, reducing waste, and updating national databases on groundwater reserves, in partnership with relevant federal and local authorities.

As part of empowering the agricultural sector, the guide calls for enhanced adoption of sustainable irrigation methods and the use of alternative resources such as treated wastewater and desalinated water. This approach contributes to improving agricultural productivity efficiency, reducing reliance on groundwater, and building a water system that enables agricultural expansion without harming natural resources.

“The issuance of this guide marks a significant milestone in the UAE’s journey toward strengthening its water security and establishing a national model based on the prudent management of natural resources," said Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure. "The guide is founded on clear scientific and legislative principles, within a balanced framework that takes into account the requirements of sustainable development.”

He added that the UAE attaches strategic importance to water as one of the pillars of national security and a fundamental driver of economic and social development. The launch of this guide comes in response to the growing climate and environmental challenges and as part of efforts to build an integrated system capable of protecting groundwater reserves and enhancing the country’s preparedness for various future scenarios.

He affirmed that the national guide would contribute to the development of more accurate and equitable assessment tools and encourage the transition toward sustainable irrigation technologies and effective alternatives, supporting the UAE’s vision of adopting innovative solutions that enhance water consumption efficiency and reduce depletion, particularly in water-intensive sectors.