Sharjah Economic Development Department launches 'Awn 60+' service

DUBAI, 29th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Economic Development Department (DESS) has launched a new service, Awn 60+, aimed at helping senior citizens aged 60 and above access the department’s services without visiting its headquarters.

The service enables users to complete a range of transactions, including issuing, renewing and amending licences, commercial permit procedures, technical evaluations and legal services, among other services.

SEDD said the service can also be delivered at seniors’ homes, with staff visiting beneficiaries who face difficulties using digital tools or travelling to the department. The department added that it will conduct periodic surveys to measure user satisfaction and improve service quality.

Hamad Ali Abdalla Al Mahmoud, Chairman of SEDD and a Member of Sharjah’s Executive Council, said the initiative reflects the Sharjah government’s commitment to prioritising senior citizens and ensuring they receive flexible, accessible services through digital channels or field visits when needed.

He described “Awn 60+” as part of Sharjah’s broader efforts to enhance the quality of life and expand access to government services, particularly for elderly residents.