World Sports Summit opens in Dubai

DUBAI, 29th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The World Sports Summit kicked off on Monday in Dubai, bringing together more than 1,500 sports leaders, policymakers, and athletes to discuss the future of the industry under the theme "Uniting the World Through Sport".

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, the two-day event at Madinat Jumeirah features 70 speakers. Discussions are set to focus on the intersection of sports with global economic, social, and cultural trends.

During the opening ceremony, Khalfan Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, stated that the summit reflects the UAE's vision of serving as a global platform for international cooperation. He noted that the initiative aims to leverage Dubai’s infrastructure to attract entrepreneurs and athletes while addressing the evolving challenges within the international sporting sector.

Belhoul added that the summit marks the beginning of a long-term collaborative effort centered in Dubai to enhance the global development of sports and its impact on society.