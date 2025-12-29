Sharjah Ruler forms Al Rahmaniya District Council

SHARJAH, 29th December, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree regarding the formation of Al Rahmaniya District Council in Sharjah.

The decree appoints Ahmed Saif Ahmed bin Hanzal Al Tamimi as chairman of Al Rahmaniya District Council.

The council members are: Sultan Abdulrahman Saif Al Asam Al Suwaidi, Sami Hassan Saleh Boukafil Al Ali, Mohammed Dawood Suleiman Al Dhaheri, Waleed Obaid Mohammed Al Hosan Al Shamsi, Mohammed Hassan Khalifa bin Surour Al Ketbi, Kholoud Ahmed Mohammed Al Nuaimi, and Sheikha Omran Salem Al Quraidi Al Shamsi.

The council will elect a vice-chairman at its inaugural meeting from among its members, either by consensus or by a direct secret ballot, with a majority vote of those in attendance. The vice-chairman will take on the chairman's duties in their absence or if the position becomes vacant.

Additionally, the decree sets the council members’ term at four years, starting from the date of the council's formation.

The council will continue to operate until a new council is appointed, even after the current term concludes. Members whose terms have ended may be considered for reappointment for one additional term.