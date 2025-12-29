Sharjah Ruler forms Al Hamriyah District Council

SHARJAH, 29th December, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree regarding the formation of Al Hamriyah District Council in Sharjah.

The decree appoints Abdullah Mohammed Obaid bin Rukan Al Shamsi chairman of Al Hamriyah District Council.

The council will include the following members: Khalid Saeed Obaid Al Shamsi, Hamid Khalfan Obaid Al Shamsi, Matar Juma Khalifa Al Shamsi, Nasser Khalifa Salem Al Awaini, Muhammad Rashid bin Rukan Al Ali, Maha Abdullah Hamid Al Shamsi, and Hessa Salem Sultan Al Shamsi.

The council will elect a vice-chairman at its inaugural meeting from among its members, either by consensus or by a direct secret ballot, with a majority vote of those in attendance. The vice-chairman will take on the chairman's duties in their absence or if the position becomes vacant.

Additionally, the decree sets the council members’ term at four years, starting from the date of the council's formation.

The council will continue to operate until a new council is appointed, even after the current term concludes. Members whose terms have ended may be considered for reappointment for one additional term.