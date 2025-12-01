Dusty conditions, rainfall, rough seas to mark week ahead in UAE

ABU DHABI, 30th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE is forecast to see unsettled weather from Tuesday, 30 December, to Saturday, 3 January 2026, with dusty conditions, a drop in temperatures early in the period and rough seas, particularly in the Arabian Gulf, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Conditions will be dusty at times with partly cloudy to cloudy skies, and there is a chance of rainfall over some northern and eastern areas early in the week.

Temperatures are expected to decrease through midweek before rising slightly towards the weekend.

Morning humidity may lead to fog or mist over some coastal and inland areas later in the period. Winds will range from light to fresh, strengthening at times and causing blowing dust and sand, with gusts reaching up to 60 km/h.

Sea conditions will be hazardous, with the Arabian Gulf experiencing rough to very rough seas early in the week before easing slightly, while the Oman Sea will be rough at times, becoming moderate towards the weekend.