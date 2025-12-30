Precious metals slide as investors lock in gains

NEW YORK, 30th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Precious metals prices fell sharply on Monday as investors took profits following strong recent rallies, with silver and platinum retreating from record highs reached earlier in the session.

Spot gold dropped 4.5% to $4,330.79, after touching a record high of $4,549.71 on Friday. US gold futures for February delivery also declined, settling 4.6% lower at $4,343.60 an ounce.

In the samne fashion, platinum tumbled 14.5% to $2,096.53 an ounce after earlier touching a record peak of $2,478.50, while silver fell 9.5% to $71.66 an ounce, pulling back from a record high of $83.62 reached earlier in the day.