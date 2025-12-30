Fujairah emerges as vibrant winter tourism destination

FUJAIRAH, 30th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Fujairah continues to strengthen its position on the UAE’s winter tourism map, driven by its rich natural landscape of mountains and valleys and a wide range of facilities, services and experiences suited to families, adventure seekers and outdoor enthusiasts.

The emirate stands out during the winter season as an ideal destination for both short breaks and longer stays, thanks to mild weather and a diverse tourism offering. Attractions include beaches and seaside resorts, mountain trails, Wadi Wurayah, camping areas, and prominent cultural landmarks such as Fujairah Fort, Al Badiyah Mosque and the Heritage Village, alongside traditional markets and community events that reflect local identity.

Saeed Abdullah Al Samahi, Director of Fujairah Tourism & Antiquities Department, said the winter season is a key pillar of the emirate’s tourism agenda, noting that Fujairah’s unique blend of sea, mountains and unspoilt nature offers visitors a well-rounded experience combining relaxation, adventure and culture.

He added that efforts are ongoing to expand programmes, events and private-sector partnerships to boost visitor numbers, enhance service quality and support sustainability.

He also highlighted the department’s focus on promoting environmental and heritage tourism, supporting youth and entrepreneurs in hospitality and tourism-related activities, and diversifying visitor experiences, reinforcing Fujairah’s status as a preferred winter destination throughout the season.