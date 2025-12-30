Morocco, Mali, South Africa secure last-16 berths in AFCON

RABAT, 30th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Morocco, Mali, and South Africa have all booked their places in the now-running CAF AFCON 2025 knockout stages following tonight’s final group-stage fixtures.

The Atlas Lions comfortably progressed after a dominant 3-0 victory over Zambia at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. The win ensures Morocco finish at the summit of Group A with seven points. Zambia, meanwhile, exit the tournament after finishing bottom of the group with just two points.

In the group’s other fixture, Mali secured their spot in the round of 16 following a goalless draw against the Comoros at the Mohamed V Complex. The point was enough to see the Eagles claim second place with three points. Despite a spirited performance, the Comoros finish third on two points.

In Group B, South Africa clinched qualification with an entertaining 3-2 win over Zimbabwe at the Marrakesh Stadium. The result moves Bafana Bafana onto six points, securing second place in the group.

They finish just behind group winners Egypt, who ended the opening round on seven points after playing out a 0-0 draw with Angola earlier in the day.