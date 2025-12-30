Security Council renews mandate of Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate for one year

NEW YORK, 30th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Unanimously adopting resolution 2810 (2025) , the Security Council renewed the mandate of the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED), the expert body that supports the United Nations counter-terrorism architecture, until 5 January 2029.

By the terms of the text, CTED will continue to operate, as set out by resolution 2617 (2021), as a special political mission under the policy guidance of the Counter-Terrorism Committee. The Council also recalled CTED’s central role in supporting that Committee in the fulfilment of its mandate.

The text further underscored that neutral, expert assessment of the implementation of resolutions 1373 (2001), 1624 (2005), 2178 (2014) and other relevant resolutions is the core function of CTED, and that the analysis and recommendations from these assessments are an invaluable aid to Member States in identifying and addressing gaps in implementation and capacity.

In addition, it called on the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism, all other relevant UN funds and programmes, Member States, donors and recipients to use these expert assessments as they design technical assistance and capacity building efforts.