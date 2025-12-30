World Customs Organisation praises Dubai Customs' Cross-Border E-Commerce Platform

DUBAI, 30th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Dubai Customs' Cross-Border E-Commerce Platform has received widespread praise from the World Customs Organisation (WCO), which published a special report on the project in French, English and Spanish, describing it as a global model for digital customs transformation.

The WCO said Dubai Customs’ experience demonstrates that innovation in customs services and border control can be achieved through effective policies, strong partnerships and advanced technology.

The recognition comes as the UAE’s e-commerce and logistics sector attracts growing investment, supporting thousands of job creation in shipping, warehousing, fulfilment and last-mile delivery, in line with national efforts to expand economic growth opportunities.

The volume of goods transported by sea and air in Dubai has also risen, supporting the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to position the emirate as a global hub for logistics, digital trade and economic expansion.

Juma Al Ghaith, Adviser to the Director General and Executive Director of Customs Development at Dubai Customs, said the WCO’s recognition reflects the transformation Dubai Customs is leading in trade and e-commerce.

He noted that this embodies the leadership's vision to establish Dubai as a city of the future and a global center for the new economy.

“We are operating according to a comprehensive vision that anticipates the future and places innovation at the forefront of government priorities,” Al Ghaith said. He added that the platform, which uses blockchain technology, has become an international reference for cross-border trade solutions.

Atiq Al Muhairi, Executive Director of Customs Development at Dubai Customs, said the platform strengthens links between government entities and shipping companies, enabling firms to meet customs requirements more quickly and supporting digital trade through data analysis tools based on artificial intelligence.

He said the WCO report indicated the platform has become a model for using technology to facilitate legitimate trade and stimulate investment, noting that future plans include expanding partnerships with global e-commerce platforms.

The data showed strong results, with the total size of the e-commerce market in the UAE reaching AED32.3 billion ($8.8 billion) in 2024, with expectations that it will reach more than AED50.6 billion ($13.8 billion) by 2029. Dubai Customs aims to convert 20 percent to 30 percent of all low-value mail shipments carrying e-commerce goods to the platform.

Dubai Customs said cooperation with multinational express shipping companies and small and medium-sized enterprises has helped extend the platform’s scope across the region, supporting e-commerce routes within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

These objectives align with D33, which aims to double Dubai’s economy within 10 years, strengthen its position among the world’s top three economic cities, and support its plan to become one of the top five global logistics hubs.