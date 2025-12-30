Lebanese delegation explores UAE’s future government models

DUBAI, 30th December, 2025 (WAM) -- A Lebanese government delegation from the Office of the President and the Prime Minister’s Office visited the UAE to explore leading practices and future government models developed by the UAE Government.

The delegation included Judge Mahmoud Makieh, Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers and Director-General of the Prime Minister’s Office; Dr. Rawaa Al Harati, Adviser to the President for Cooperation and International Economy; Brigadier General Ziad Haikal, Adviser to the President for Studies; and other senior officials.

Organised by the Government Experience Exchange Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, the visit focused on government policies, legislation, future foresight, service modernisation, media and communications, performance, global competitiveness, AI-enabled government, advanced technologies, and strategic projects.

Meetings were held with Maryam Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet; Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary-General of the Dubai Executive Council; Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Assitant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Experience Exchange; Saeed Al Eter, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Projects and Chair of the UAE Government Media Office; Hanan Ahli, Director of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre; and Ibrahim Salman Al Hammadi, Executive Director of Government Performance and Excellence at the Prime Minister’s Office and General Coordinator of the Sheikh Khalifa Government Excellence Programme.

Abdulla Lootah highlighted the partnership as a reflection of strong UAE-Lebanon relations and the UAE’s commitment to sharing best practices and enhancing government readiness.

Last May, the governments of the UAE and Lebanon launched a bilateral partnership in government modernisation within the framework of the Government Experience Exchange Forum.

The partnership aims to provide a cooperation platform between government leaders of both countries, in line with the directives of the UAE wise leadership to promote relations with Lebanon through the exchange of government work modernisation experiences, for the benefit of the peoples of both countries.