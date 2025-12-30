UAE steps up citizen housing initiatives in 2025

ABU DHABI, 30th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates expanded its national housing programme in 2025 to support family stability, improve living standards and provide suitable housing across the country.

During the year, the Cabinet approved 3,567 housing decisions worth AED2.546 billion, with nearly AED478 million allocated in the final quarter. This federal support included a mix of residential financing, government grants for low-income families, as well as government housing and financing schemes in cooperation with national banks.

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure also launched a programme to secure funding for housing support decisions, prioritising senior citizens, through insurance coverage extending to age 95, covering cases of death or total permanent disability.

In Abu Dhabi, agreements were signed to develop 13 residential communities worth AED106 billion, delivering more than 40,000 homes and land plots by 2029.

To further assist homeowners, the emirate introduced new financial facilities, including a community support subsidy of AED250,000 to be automatically and retroactively deducted from housing loans of up to AED1.75 million, and extended repayment terms to 30 years. Total housing benefits issued by Abu Dhabi during the year reached AED15.384 billion, benefiting over 10,700 citizens.

Dubai also announced housing projects worth AED5.4 billion, including the construction of 3,004 new homes. An additional AED2 billion package was approved for 1,100 units across the areas of Wadi Al-Amardi, Al Aweer, Hatta, and Oud Al Muteena.

Dubai also launched an affordable housing initiative expected to deliver 17,000 units in its first phase for employees in key and strategic sectors.

In Sharjah, the Executive Council approved land grants for 3,500 beneficiaries, split evenly between residential and investment plots.

These combined federal and local efforts underscore the state's strategic focus on integrating social stability with large-scale urban development.