SPEA approves fourth term of private schools board

SHARJAH, 31st December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) has approved the formation of the fourth term of the Private Schools Directors Council in the Emirate of Sharjah, as part of its ongoing efforts to develop the private education system and strengthen institutional partnership with private schools across the emirate.

The approval of the new council formation for the fourth term came during an official meeting held with the participation of private school directors.

The formation includes the appointment of Majd Madi Al Sheikh Hussein as Chair of the Council, James Stanley Stirance as Vice-Chair, and the assignment of Raed Sobhi Youssef Abdullah and Samar Al Shalabi Murad as Executive Members. Valerie Louise Thompson was also appointed as Secretary of the Council.

The Private Schools Directors Council also includes the following members: Khadija Hassan Ayoush, Asmaa Gilani, Dr Pramod Mahajan, Syed Najaf Ali Shah, Asmaa Mohammed Ali Abu Shaikha, Dr Nasreen Banoo Pedirehali Raoof, Tariq Sheikh Ismail, Wisam Ibrahim Hamad, Samer Mahmoud, and Mona Mohammed, serving in their capacity as council members.

The Council operates in accordance with its approved mandate and responsibilities under the slogan “Together we learn, lead and serve”. It functions as an educational advisory body representing private education schools in the Emirate of Sharjah, with the aim of enabling private schools to actively participate in providing consultation and contributing to the educational decision-making process.

The Authority affirmed that the formation of the Council reflects its commitment to enhancing integrated collaboration with private schools and providing an effective platform for cooperation and consultation, contributing to the development of the private education system and the advancement of educational performance in the Emirate of Sharjah.