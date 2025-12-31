SCC to discuss Public Works Department's policy on Monday

SHARJAH, 31st December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Consultative Council is set to hold its seventh meeting of this legislative term on 5th January. This meeting will take place at their headquarters in Sharjah, led by Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, the Speaker of the Council.

After approving the notes from the previous meeting, the agenda will focus on discussing the policies of the Sharjah Public Works Department.

Engineer Ali Saeed bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, who is a member of the Sharjah Executive Council and the head of the department, will be present, along with his team of deputies from different sections.