Sports Minister approves merger of tennis, padel federations

DUBAI, 31st December, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, has approved the merger of the UAE Tennis Federation and the UAE Padel Federation into a single entity under the name UAE Tennis and Padel Federation.

He also approved the formation of the federation’s new Board of Directors for the electoral cycle until 2028, in a strategic move aimed at unifying efforts, developing the technical and organisational frameworks of both sports, and strengthening their presence locally, regionally, and internationally, in line with best practices in sports governance.

Sheikh Hashar bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum was appointed Honorary President of the UAE Tennis and Padel Federation, in recognition of his significant contributions to the development of tennis and the consolidation of its status locally and regionally. Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum will serve as President of the Board of Directors.

During the board’s first meeting, Ismail Al Hashemi was elected Vice President, Saeed Al Marri as Secretary-General, with board membership including Khalifa Khouri, Mohammed Al Sharhan, Hassan Al Mazrouei, Issa Sharif, Marwan bin Issa, James Ward, Omar Al Marzouqi, and Fatima Bujsaim.

Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum expressed his appreciation to the former boards of the Tennis and Padel Federations for their dedicated efforts during the previous period, which helped lay important foundations for the development of both sports and enhance their local and international presence.

He added that the new board will build on past achievements and work as one team to achieve further progress and success in tennis and padel, in line with the vision of the UAE leadership and the aspirations of athletes in the country.

He affirmed that the merger decision aligns with the vision to develop fast-growing sports, improve governance efficiency, unify organisational frameworks, expand the base of participants, support national teams and talent identification and development programs, and enhance the UAE’s capabilities in hosting and organising major tournaments.

He also noted that the new board brings together experienced and specialised competencies capable of driving a qualitative leap in the federation’s journey, completing stages of institutional and technical development, strengthening strategic partnerships, and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading regional hub for tennis and padel.