109 workers injured in monorail train collision in India

NEW DELHI, 31st December, 2025 (WAM) -- At least 109 workers were injured after two monorail trains collided at a hydropower project under construction in India’s northern state of Uttarakhand late on Tuesday.

Most of the injured workers sustained minor injuries, local officials said.

Gaurav Kumar, the senior administrative officer in the area, said the accident occurred after the brakes of one of the monorail trains failed.

The trains were being used to transport workers and construction materials inside the project site.