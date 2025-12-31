Abdullah bin Salem appoints Tarim Matar 'Sharjah Chess' chairman

SHARJAH, 31st December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an administrative decision to amend Administrative Decision No.17 of 2023, regarding the formation of the Board of Directors for the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club.

According to the new decision, Tarim Matar Mohammed Tarim will serve as the chairman of the Board of Directors.

The board members will include Abdullah Murad Issa Abdullah Hussein, Ali Saeed Hamad Al Jallaf Al Shuweihi, Faisal Mohammed Abdullah Al Hammadi, Omran Abdullah Imran Hamid Al Nuaimi, Wahib Jafar Mohammed Abdullah Al Zarouni, Khalifa Ahmed Khalifa Al Mazrouei, Saif Mohammed Ibrahim Mohammed Al Hammadi, and Nasser Omar Mohammed Abdullah Abdulrahman.