Korea's exports hit all-time high of US$709.7 billion in 2025

SEOUL, 1st January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea's exports reached an all-time high of US$709.7 billion in 2025, surpassing the landmark $700 billion mark for the first time, government data showed Thursday.

Annual exports rose 3.8 percent from a year earlier, with semiconductor exports jumping 22.2 percent on-year to a record high of $173.4 billion on the back of the growth of artificial intelligence (AI), according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.

Imports edged down 0.02 percent on-year to $631.7 billion in 2025, resulting in the largest trade surplus since 2017 of $78 billion, Yonhap News Agency reported.