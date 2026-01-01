Fatima bint Mubarak sends New Year greetings to wives of world leaders

ABU DHABI, 1st January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, has sent congratulatory messages to the wives of kings, presidents and princes of brotherly and friendly countries, on the occasion of the New Year 2026.

Sheikha Fatima wished them continued good health and happiness, and their nations further progress, prosperity, pride and glory.