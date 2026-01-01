UAE leaders congratulate President of Transitional Presidential Council of Haiti on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, 1st January, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President of the Transitional Presidential Council of the Republic of Haiti Laurent Saint-Cyr, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to Laurent Saint-Cyr and to Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, Prime Minister of Haiti.