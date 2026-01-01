Sharjah Consultative Council holds 17 sessions, passes six laws, boosts oversight in 2025

SHARJAH, 1st January, 2026 (WAM) -- During 2025, the Sharjah Consultative Council continued to perform its parliamentary, legislative, and oversight roles within the framework of the emirate's institutional work system.

The year 2025 witnessed the convening of 17 parliamentary sessions, during which the Council discussed a range of vital issues related to public policy, services, and development.

It also examined five general topics pertaining to the policies of Sharjah government departments and authorities, and discussed and approved six draft laws referred to it by the Sharjah Executive Council.

In its oversight role, members submitted two parliamentary questions, in addition to 211 parliamentary interventions that reflected their engagement with various issues and their commitment to conveying the voice of the community and monitoring government performance.

Members also directed 204 questions to government representatives, clearly demonstrating the Council's exercise of its oversight responsibilities within the framework and powers granted to it as a local parliament representing the voice of the nation and its citizens.

The Council also placed great emphasis on fieldwork, particularly in the context of the various activities undertaken by its committees that complement the Council's roles and objectives.

The standing committees and the Council's Bureau held 47 meetings and conducted 41 field visits, which contributed to a deeper understanding of the issues at hand and connected parliamentary discussions to practical realities.

The Council issued 37 recommendations aimed at improving performance, enhancing the quality of services, and strengthening the efficiency of government operations.

In a related context, the Council recorded a remarkable interaction with members’ requests, as the number of applicants and those requesting to speak reached 102, reflecting the vitality of the sessions and the richness of the parliamentary discussions, and confirming the Council’s approach based on constructive institutional dialogue.

Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Consultative Council, explained that the Council continues to fulfill its national mission with utmost responsibility, noting that 2025 marked a significant milestone in the parliamentary process.

He affirmed that the Sharjah Consultative Council, as it begins a new year, will continue its work, and its performance will witness further development of parliamentary procedures, enhanced role for committees, and intensified oversight and legislative efforts, in line with the Emirate's strategic direction.