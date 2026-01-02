Swiss President says New Year’s Eve bar fire among country’s worst tragedies

CROWN MONTANA, 2nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- Swiss President Guy Parmelin said the deadly New Year’s Eve fire at an Alpine bar was one of the most serious tragedies Switzerland has known, as authorities continue to investigate its cause.

Parmelin said efforts are under way to establish the exact circumstances of the blaze, stressing that this is owed to the victims, their families and the public.

Flags will be flown at half-mast for five days, he added, saying such a tragedy must not happen again.

Parmelin said victim identification is a complex process that will take time. He also thanked France, Germany and Italy for their support, adding that contacts are being made with the families of foreign victims.

Authorities have sealed off the area and imposed a no-fly zone, deploying around 10 helicopters, 40 ambulances and 150 responders.

Officials confirmed the incident is not being treated as terror-related.