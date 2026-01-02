China's trade-in programme drives consumer goods sales by 2.6 trln yuan in 2025

BEIJING, 2nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sales of consumer goods under China’s policy-backed trade-in programme exceeded 2.6 trillion yuan, equivalent to about US$369.9 billion, in 2025, benefiting more than 360 million people, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed on Thursday.

More than 11.5 million automobiles, 129 million home appliances, 91 million digital products, 120 million home decoration, kitchen and bathroom items, as well as 12.5 million electric bicycles were purchased through the programme during the year, according to Global Times.

In the first 11 months of 2025, retail sales of consumer goods rose 4 percent year on year, with the trade-in programme contributing more than 1 percentage point to overall growth, according to the ministry.

The initiative also supported industrial upgrading and the green transition. New energy vehicles accounted for nearly 60 percent of automobile trade-ins, helping push the retail market share of new energy passenger vehicles above 50 percent for nine consecutive months.

In 2025, the recycling volume of scrapped automobiles jumped 24.5 percent year on year, enabling the recycling of about 9.6 million tonnes of steel and 1.3 million tonnes of non-ferrous metals, while reducing carbon emissions by around 24.5 million tonnes.