UAE field hospital continues to provide medical, humanitarian services in Gaza

GAZA, 2nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE field hospital in the Gaza Strip continues its medical and humanitarian services as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, supporting the health system and reinforcing its capacity to address current humanitarian challenges.

The hospital continues to receive patients and deliver comprehensive healthcare services, including examinations, treatments and surgeries, as part of the UAE’s efforts to alleviate the suffering of residents and support the continuity of health services in Gaza.

The UAE field hospital also received delegations from the World Health Organisation and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, who reviewed the level of services provided and the operational mechanisms across the hospital’s departments.

The Palestinian Red Crescent delegation praised the UAE’s humanitarian role and the efforts of its medical and relief teams working at the field hospital, commending their contribution to providing treatment and care for the injured and the sick.

These efforts highlight cooperation and coordination between UAE initiatives and international organisations under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, which has delivered around 10,000 tonnes of medical aid, medicines and supplies so far. The hospital has treated more than 52,000 cases, performed 1,843 surgeries and fitted prosthetic limbs for 61 injured patients.