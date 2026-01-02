Seven dead, dozens missing after migrant boat sinks off Gambia

BANJUL, 2nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- At least seven people have died and dozens are missing after a boat carrying about 200 migrants sank off the coast of Gambia, authorities said.

The Gambian government stated that the vessel reportedly went down near the village of Ginack in the country’s North Bank Region.

Officials confirmed that at least 96 people were rescued, many of whom were suffering from serious injuries.

The Gambian navy launched a search-and-rescue operation after receiving a distress call, deploying several naval vessels to the area.