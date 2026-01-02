Belgium records fourth warmest year on record in 2025

BRUSSELS, 2nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- Belgium recorded its fourth warmest year on record in 2025, with an average temperature of 12.0°C, according to figures released on Thursday by the Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI).

The year ranked jointly with 2014 as the fourth warmest since systematic observations began in 1833. Only 2020 and 2022, both with an average temperature of 12.2°C, and 2023, at 12.1°C, were warmer.

Following the wettest year on record in 2024, precipitation fell sharply in 2025. At Uccle, total rainfall amounted to just 620.6 mm, almost half the previous year’s total and the lowest figure for the current reference period (1991–2020).

Temperature records were also notable. The first summer day, defined as a day with a maximum temperature of at least 25°C, was recorded on 12th April, the earliest such occurrence since this indicator was first tracked in 1892.

In addition to being one of the warmest years on record, 2025 was also the fourth sunniest year within the current reference period. Sunshine totalled more than 1,804 hours, compared with the period record of nearly 2,021 hours set in 2003.

Rainfall patterns were particularly striking. After the exceptionally wet conditions of 2024- when 1,170.7 mm of rain was recorded - 2025 was notably dry. The number of precipitation days (145) was the second lowest since observations began, narrowly above the record low of 142 days in 2018. Snowfall was also scarce, with only seven days of snow recorded in Uccle, compared with a long-term average of seventeen.

The KMI also highlighted several other significant weather events during 2025. Two official heatwaves were recorded over the summer. The highest daily rainfall total occurred on 8th September, when 62.0 millimetres fell in Hockai near Stavelot. An exceptional temperature contrast was observed on 2nd July, when temperatures reached 18.1°C in the coastal town of Middelkerke, while Diepenbeek in the Haspengouw region recorded 38.0°C, marking a difference of 19.9°C over a relatively short distance.