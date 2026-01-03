Icy road strands dozens of vehicles on bridge in Hamburg

HAMBURG, 3rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dozens of lorries and cars became stranded on the icy Köhlbrand bridge in the northern German city of Hamburg on Friday, causing traffic chaos, police said.

The vehicles were unable to make it up the bridge because of wintry road conditions, a police spokesman said.

One lorry also began to slide and ended up sideways. Officers spent around six hours on Friday afternoon directing traffic.

With traffic unable to move on the bridge, a traffic jam formed. Some vehicles on the bridge attempted to reverse or turn around by using the opposite lane, police said.

At one point, officers counted around 30 to 40 lorries on the bridge. The number had been considerably higher at the start of the operation.

Traffic only began moving again after winter service crews reached the bridge and cleared the ice. No one was injured and, according to police, no damage was caused.