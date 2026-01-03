Bahrain begins UN Security Council membership for 2026-27

NEW YORK, 3rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kingdom of Bahrain has begun its term as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2026-2027.

Ambassador Jamal Fares Al Rowaiei, Permanent Representative of Bahrain to the United Nations in New York, attended a flag-raising ceremony at the UN headquarters to mark the start of the term.

It is the second time in Bahrain’s history that the kingdom has served on the Security Council.

The 15-member Security Council has five permanent members -- Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States -- and 10 non-permanent members elected for two-year terms by the UN General Assembly. Five non-permanent members are replaced every year.