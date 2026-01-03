SAO PAULO, ‍3rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- A head-on collision between a bus and a truck left at least 11 people ‌dead on Friday in southern Brazil, the country's Federal Highway Police said in a statement.

Another ‍seven ‍people were injured in the ‌accident, which took place on ​a federal highway in Brazil's ⁠southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul around 11:30 am local time (1430 ‍GMT), and ‌were sent ‌to hospitals, the police said.

Part of the truck's sand cargo ended up inside ‌the bus ​as a result of the crash, making it difficult for rescuers to ‌access the vehicle, the police said.