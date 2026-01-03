Mexico logs 936 aftershocks following 6.5 earthquake

MEXICO CITY, 3rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- Mexico's National Seismological Service (SSN) recorded 936 aftershocks after a magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck the country, the agency said late on Friday.

The SSN said on social media platform X that the aftershocks followed the 6.5 tremor, which it had earlier reported hit the southern state of Guerrero.

Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada said 12 people were injured in the capital as a result of the earthquake.

Shaking was also felt in the states of Morelos, Jalisco, Oaxaca, Tabasco and Colima, according to the SSN.