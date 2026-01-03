UAE calls on Yemenis to prioritise wisdom, halt escalation, resolve differences through dialogue

ABU DHABI, 3rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates is closely following recent developments in Yemen and expresses its deep concern over the ongoing escalation. The UAE calls upon the brotherly Yemeni people to prioritise wisdom, exercise restraint, and work to ensure security and stability in the country.

Guided by its steadfast commitment to the security, stability, and prosperity of Yemen and the region, the UAE stresses the importance of de-escalation, giving precedence to dialogue over confrontation, and addressing existing differences among the brotherly Yemenis through understanding and consensus on sustainable political solutions. This should be pursued through a rational and responsible approach that prioritises the interests of the country and its people, with stability and prosperity as the foremost priorities.

The UAE further affirms that de-escalation and constructive dialogue remain the most effective path to overcoming current challenges, contributing to lasting stability in Yemen and the region, and fulfilling the aspirations of their peoples for security and prosperity.