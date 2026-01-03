Al Ain Museum: Renewed national narrative blending memory, innovation

ABU DHABI, 3rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), stated that culture remains at the heart of the nation’s identity and future direction, emphasising that the revival of historic institutions like the Al Ain Museum is a tribute to the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Following its reopening in October, the museum serves as a vital link to the deep roots of the Al Ain Region, which Al Mubarak described as the historic heart of the emirate and a global contributor to human heritage.

The Al Ain Region’s international significance is underscored by its status as home to the UAE’s first UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Al Mubarak noted that the redevelopment of the Al Ain Museum, which now spans over 8,000 square metres, acts as a gateway to understanding these sites through a narrative that blends memory with innovation.

The museum showcases artifacts dating back more than 8,000 years and highlights ancient irrigation systems and archaeological discoveries that demonstrate the ingenuity and sustainability of ancestors in the region.

Under the Tourism Strategy 2030, Abu Dhabi aims to attract approximately 520,000 overnight leisure hotel guests annually to the Al Ain Region by 2030. This growth is supported by the promotion of key local landmarks, including Qasr Al Muwaiji, Al Jahili Fort, and the Al Qattara Arts Centre. These efforts contributed to the Al Ain Region being selected by GCC tourism ministers as this year’s Gulf Capital of Tourism, recognised for its hospitality and diverse offerings across culture, wellness, and adventure.

Al Mubarak also highlighted major initiatives such as Louvre Abu Dhabi, the first universal museum in the Arab world, and Bait Al Oud as central to Abu Dhabi’s standing as a global cultural capital. While Louvre Abu Dhabi fosters intercultural openness, Bait Al Oud focuses on preserving intangible heritage by teaching traditional instruments.

Combined with an extensive programme of festivals, including the Al Hosn Festival and the Culture Summit, these initiatives are intended to strengthen the UAE’s position as a centre for creativity and learning.

Data shows a significant surge in interest in the emirate’s cultural offerings, with heritage sites in Abu Dhabi welcoming more than 4 million visitors between January and June 2025. This represents a 47 percent growth compared to the same period in 2024.

Looking ahead, Al Mubarak confirmed that the Al Ain Museum will function as a hub for international collaboration, featuring research facilities and educational spaces designed to welcome academics and visitors from around the world to preserve and advance global heritage knowledge.