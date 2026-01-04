Arsenal beat Bournemouth to maintain Premier League lead

LONDON, 4th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Arsenal defeated Bournemouth 3-2 today at the Vitality Stadium in the 20th round of the English Premier League.

With the result, Arsenal raised their tally to 48 points at the top of the standings, while Bournemouth remained on 23 points in 15th place.

The round also saw Aston Villa defeat Nottingham Forest 3-1, allowing Villa to continue their pursuit of league leaders Arsenal as they raised their tally to 42 points in second place. Nottingham Forest remained on 18 points in 17th place.

In other matches of the round, Brighton beat Burnley 2-0, while Wolverhampton Wanderers defeated West Ham United 3-0.