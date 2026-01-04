NCM warns of fog formation, poor horizontal visibility

ABU DHABI, 4th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a weather advisory warning of potential fog formation across various internal and coastal regions in the country.

In its statement, NCM said that horizontal visibility is expected to deteriorate significantly, adding that it may drop even further at times from 00:30 until 10:00 Sunday, 4th January 2026.

The Centre urged motorists and commuters to exercise maximum caution on the roads, maintain safe following distances, and adhere to traffic instructions to ensure public safety during the period of reduced visibility.