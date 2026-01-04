Sharjah Chamber supports local honey producers

SHARJAH, 4th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry continues its efforts to empower the beekeeping and honey production sector. The Chamber focuses on strengthening specialised national industries, supporting entrepreneurs and SME owners, and ensuring their active contribution to the local economy.

These efforts align with the Sharjah Executive Council’s comprehensive plan to sustain natural pastures and protect local bee breeds. The plan includes a sophisticated legislative framework for licensing beekeepers and regulating site use, transforming honey production from a traditional activity into a sustainable economic system.

The Chamber launched the Al Dhaid Honey Festival, which serves as a strategic platform for producers to showcase the quality and diversity of local honey. Participants displayed high-quality varieties such as Sidr and Samar honey, as well as rare types produced by local beekeepers, highlighting the country’s rich environment.

The Chamber emphasises supporting honey producers by expanding marketing opportunities, sharing best practices for bee breeding, and ensuring efficient supply chains. These initiatives also support national food security, in line with the directives of the UAE leadership, while preserving Sharjah’s cultural and environmental heritage.

Mohammed Musbeh Al Tunaiji, Director of the Al Dhaid branch and General Coordinator of the festival, explained that the Chamber’s strategy empowers beekeepers economically, ensures product quality, and opens regional and global export opportunities. He noted that the sector’s growing success reflects increasing confidence in Emirati honey and the Chamber’s role in providing innovative marketing platforms.

Al Tunaiji highlighted that the festival serves as a nurturing environment for young talents and pioneering projects in the honey sector. The event contributes to sustainability and helps producers achieve excellence, reinforcing the sector’s long-term growth.

Beekeepers praised the Chamber’s role in enhancing Emirati honey. Ahmed Al Mazrouei noted that the festival and its competitions motivate producers, raise consumer awareness, and showcase the nutritional and medicinal value of honey.

Yousef Al Mazrouei emphasised that the festival provided a platform to gain expertise and adopt the latest production methods. His company won first place at the festival and fifth globally at the London International Honey Awards, demonstrating the international competitiveness of Emirati products.

Mohammed Mahfouz Salem added that the Chamber’s support strengthens national products and encourages growth in this promising sector.