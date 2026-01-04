‘Zayed Authority for People of Determination’ Braille services benefit 998 since 2006

ABU DHABI, 4th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Zayed Authority for People of Determination reaffirmed its commitment to supporting and promoting Braille as a fundamental pillar for empowering people who are blind or visually impaired, enhancing their inclusion in society and strengthening the role of the family as a key partner in education, independence and empowerment.

Marking World Braille Day, the Authority said Braille is an effective tool for fostering independence and family and community inclusion, in line with the objectives of the Family Year 2026, which seeks to build a cohesive society that ensures equal opportunities.

It noted that since 2007, the Authority has provided Braille printing services for books, curricula and awareness publications, benefiting 205 entities nationwide as part of its support for government and private entities and educational institutions.

Naeema Abdulrahman Al Mansoori, Director of the Department of Care for the Blind at the Authority, said celebrating World Braille Day aims to raise community awareness of the importance of Braille as a gateway to learning and knowledge, a tool that supports independence and a means of empowering people who are blind within their families and communities, while also addressing challenges in cooperation with relevant stakeholders.

She explained that the Department of Care for the Blind delivers an integrated package of services across government and private care and rehabilitation centres, inclusive schools and universities. These services include printing books, curricula, cultural stories, exam papers and study summaries in Braille; producing tactile educational aids; providing publications and guidance manuals; preparing electronic versions; and offering specialised training programmes and advisory services for students, parents and teachers.

The number of beneficiaries of Braille curriculum printing services for the 2025/2026 academic year reached 34, bringing the total number of student beneficiaries to 998 since 2006.

The number of printed hard copies for the first semester of the current academic year reached 320 copies, with a cumulative total of 27,430 copies since the service began. The number of electronic copies for the first semester reached 367, bringing the total to 10,087 electronic copies.

The number of entities benefiting from Braille awareness publications increased to 205, including seven entities in 2025, with 3,500 Braille-printed guides produced for entities and institutions.

In the field of training, the number of beneficiaries of training services related to visual impairment since 2016 reached 229, while the number of consultations provided between 2021 and 2025 totalled 519. The Authority also organised 19 awareness and educational workshops for employees of government and private entities between 2023 and 2025.

Under the “Content for All” initiative, the Authority implemented a range of qualitative initiatives, including adapting 15 educational tools into Braille; printing the menus of “Ghafe” and “Erth” cafés at the Zayed National Museum in Braille; reviewing, converting, and proofreading 700 directional signs and 42 descriptive panels at the museum to enhance the interactive experience for visitors who are blind; and supplying 10 libraries nationwide with Braille-printed stories to support reading and access to cultural and knowledge content.