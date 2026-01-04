Emirates College for Advanced Education pioneers initiatives reinforcing educational excellence

ABU DHABI, 4th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE) advanced a range of initiatives in 2025 focused on empowering educational leaders and supporting innovation across the UAE’s education sector.

Throughout the year, the college expanded its portfolio of internationally accredited academic programmes, enabling thousands of educators to gain expertise in teaching artificial intelligence and utilising modern technologies in public schools, alongside the launch of research initiatives and the establishment of strategic partnerships.

ECAE introduced the iCare initiative to strengthen parental involvement in children’s education across UAE schools. Aligned with the objectives of the Year of Community, the initiative promotes closer collaboration between parents and schools, highlighting the vital role of families in student success and holistic development.

The college further reinforced its position as a leading global research hub, producing 60 studies indexed in the Scopus database, including 27 published in Tier 1 journals. In addition, 15 percent of the college’s research output ranked among the top 10 percent of the most cited publications worldwide.

In cooperation with the Ministry of Education, the Emirates College for Advanced Education launched the “Horizons” training programme, the first of its kind in the UAE to be based on the latest national and international frameworks. The programme aims to enable educators to integrate artificial intelligence into educational environments in an effective, ethical and sustainable manner, in line with the UAE’s strategic directions for the future of education.

In 2025, the college recorded a notable increase in applications to its programmes, receiving 1,795 applications during the first half of the year and 1,048 in the third quarter, including 601 submitted by Emirati students.

During the year, the college also graduated more than 200 students, who presented over 20 research theses at national and international conferences.

The college continued its efforts to qualify school leaders through the “Comprehensive Capacity Building for Educational Leadership” programme, which engaged 100 educational leaders. The programme aims to enhance leadership skills among school principals and vice principals, equipping them with advanced tools and methodologies to drive transformation in school communities.

As part of its pioneering role in artificial intelligence and innovation, the college organised a series of training courses and workshops, including programmes on AI fundamentals for Emirati educators, specialised workshops for public school teachers from kindergarten to Grade 12, and national programmes focusing on the ethical use of artificial intelligence in education.

Building on its efforts to strengthen its global presence and role in developing education systems, ECAE expanded its network of partnerships with leading local and international entities. These include the Ministry of Education, the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, the Emirates Literature Foundation, the UNESCO Regional Centre for Quality and Excellence in Education, and the Cambridge Centre for Behavioural Studies.

The college also joined the accreditation team of the Council of International Schools in Kuwait, further reinforcing its leadership in academic collaboration, knowledge exchange and the promotion of education quality in line with international standards.