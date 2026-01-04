Sharjah Ruler’s Camel Racing Festival includes 8 races

SHARJAH, 4th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the 2026 season of the Sharjah Ruler's Purebred Arabian Camel Festival for weanling camels began on Saturday. The event was organised and supervised by the Sharjah Camel Racing Club.

The festival took place at Al Dhaid Camel Racing Track and featured weanling camels owned by members of various tribes. The competition included eight races, with six races reserved for residents of Al Dhaid and two open races.

The winner of the first race was "Nimroda," owned by Sultan Saif Awad Al Ketbi, completing the course in 1:45.9, the best time of the day. The second race was won by "Shaheen," owned by Nasser Hamad Saeed Al Mansouri.

In the third race, "Bint Al-Baz" took first place for Sultan Hareb Dahhi Al-Mansouri, while the fourth race was won by "Al-Shars" for Sultan Saif Awad Al-Ketbi. The fifth race went to "Al-Shahiniya" for Abdullah Humaid Hareb Al-Shamsi, followed by "Shaheen" also for Abdullah Humaid Hareb Al-Shamsi in the sixth race.

The seventh race was won by "Al-Shahiniya" for Abdullah Rashid Mohammed Al-Ghafli, and the eighth race was taken by "Shaheen," owned by Khalifa Ali Khalifa Humaidan Al-Falasi.

Abdullah Mohammed Muadhd bin Huwaiden Al Ketbi, the Chairman of the Sharjah Camel Racing Club, emphasised that the weanling races at Al Dhaid are held under the directives and support of the Ruler of Sharjah. He noted that the event preserves the UAE’s rich camel racing heritage and adds a significant highlight to the annual festivals organised by the club.