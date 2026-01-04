Mohammed bin Rashid represents exceptional model of forward-looking, achievement-driven leadership in government: Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, 4th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, affirmed that the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in steering the UAE’s federal government has established an exceptional model of forward-looking, results-driven governance.

Marking the 20th anniversary of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s tenure as Prime Minister, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan noted that this approach to governance has evolved into a globally recognised benchmark for government efficiency, innovation, and leadership across sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed added that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s leadership is anchored in teamwork as a core principle and guided by a proactive, future-oriented vision. This philosophy has embedded a “nothing is impossible” mindset across government, transforming ambition into measurable achievement and collective effort into sustained national impact.

It has also laid the foundations for a model of sustainable and adaptive development leadership, ensuring that the UAE continues to remain at the forefront under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.