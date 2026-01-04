GDRFA Dubai expands bridges of engagement through ‘Closer to You’ initiative

DUBAI, 4th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) has announced the launch of the “Closer to You” initiative as a strategic campaign aimed at bringing government services closer to the community and establishing an interactive model that reflects the UAE’s people-first approach.

The initiative will be launched in its first edition at Global Village from 5th January to 5th February 2026, serving as an open community platform that combines service delivery, awareness and interactive experiences at one of Dubai’s most prominent family destinations.

The “Closer to You” initiative includes an integrated platform featuring several informational zones that enable Global Village visitors to explore GDRFA Dubai’s services, including Entry Permit and Golden Residency services, Identity and Nationality services, Work Permit services, the Children’s Passport Control, the 04 Platform, the Red Carpet Corridor, and the Happiness Card. This is delivered through a direct and seamless experience that reflects GDRFA Dubai’s approach to simplifying procedures and reinforcing the principle of putting customers first.

Designed with a family-oriented interactive approach, the initiative’s platform offers engaging activities, interactive experiences, and educational games, alongside daily surprises and weekly prize draws. Together, these elements create a comprehensive community experience that promotes positive engagement and reinforces GDRFA Dubai’s close and direct presence within the community.

The “Closer to You” initiative embodies GDRFA Dubai’s vision of moving beyond service delivery toward building a sustainable relationship with the community, through direct on-ground presence, active listening, and meaningful engagement with people’s needs and aspirations, contributing to higher levels of satisfaction, happiness, and trust in government institutions.