RTA completes 60% of Oud Maitha Road and Al Asayel Street Development Project

DUBAI, 4th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that 60 percent of Oud Maitha Road and Al Asayel Street Development Project has been completed as part of the Sheikh Rashid Corridor Development Project. The project enhances connectivity between Al Asayel Street and Al Khail Road via Al Wasl Club Street, while providing a dedicated exit to Oud Maitha Road and Al Wasl Club Street.

The scope includes the development of four major intersections, featuring bridges spanning 4.3 km and roads extending 14 km. Upon completion, the project will serve more than 420,000 residents by 2030.

The project contractor has completed 70 percent of the bridges serving traffic movements from Al Asayel Street to Al Khail Road northbound towards Business Bay Crossing, with works currently underway in preparation for its opening in the first quarter of the current year.

The contractor has also completed approximately 60 percent of the construction works on the tunnel serving traffic from Dubai–Al Ain Road towards Al Wasl Club Street. Works are ongoing on the remaining road widenings and associated bridge structures, which are scheduled to open in the third quarter of this year.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said, “Oud Maitha Road and Al Asayel Street development project is being undertaken in line with leadership directives to complete the development of the Sheikh Rashid Corridor to accommodate urban expansion and population growth. The project is among key road infrastructure developments, encompassing the upgrade of four major intersections, including the construction of bridges spanning 4.3 km and roads extending 14 km."

He added, “The project supports a host of key service, residential, and development areas, most notably Zabeel, Al Jaddaf, Oud Maitha, Umm Hurair, Latifa Hospital, and Al Wasl Club. The project will also increase the capacity of Oud Maitha Road from 10,400 vehicles per hour in both directions to 15,600 vehicles per hour, representing a 50 percent increase, while reducing journey time from 20 minutes to just 5 minutes, achieving an improvement of 75 percent.”