Cameroon, Morocco set for CAF AFCON quarter-final clash after hard-fought victories

RABAT, 5th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The stage is set for a heavyweight showdown in the CAF AFCON quarter-finals as Cameroon and Morocco secured their spots in the next round following intense Round of 16 action in Rabat tonight.

In a high-stakes encounter at Agdal Stadium, Cameroon's Indomitable Lions punched their ticket to the final eight with a gritty 2-1 victory over South Africa. The Cameroonians displayed clinical finishing to see off a resilient Bafana Bafana side, keeping their championship dreams alive in front of a packed crowd.

Tournament hosts Morocco continued their march toward the title with a narrow 1-0 win over Tanzania at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium. While the Atlas Lions dominated much of the possession, they had to rely on a single decisive strike to overcome a disciplined Tanzanian defence.