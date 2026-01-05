Korea to introduce new IPO review criteria for tech companies

SEOUL, 5th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Korea Exchange (KRX), the main bourse operator of the Republic of Korea, on Monday introduced new review criteria for initial public offerings (IPOs) targeting companies operating in core technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI).

The KRX said it has completed amendments to its listing regulation enforcement rules as part of efforts to enhance the credibility of the KOSDAQ market.

Under the revision, the exchange will introduce customised, industry-specific technology review criteria to support the swift public listing of companies in strategic technology sectors.

In particular, the bourse operator plans to introduce different review standards for each segment in the AI value chain, from semiconductors to AI-related software and power supplies.

According to Yonhap News Agency, the KRX also plans to strengthen the listing maintenance rule for KOSDAQ-listed companies starting this month.

Under the new rule, the minimum market capitalisation threshold for delisting will be raised to 15 billion won (US$10.4 million) from the current 4 billion won, the bourse operator said.