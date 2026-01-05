China's low-altitude equipment sector grows fast during 2021-2025

BEIJING, 5th January, 2026 (WAM) -- China’s low-altitude equipment industry has continued to expand, with output value recording an average annual growth rate of more than 10 percent during the 14th Five-Year Plan period from 2021 to 2025, official data showed on Sunday.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), the sector recorded notable growth in both the quantity and diversity of products.

The development and application of traditional general aviation equipment progressed steadily, with more than 70 domestically manufactured models obtaining airworthiness certification, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology reported.

Additionally, 18 types of civil drones have been approved, while nearly 30 ton-class drones and about 70 electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft models are currently under development.

As of 30th December 2025, a total of 1,081 enterprises had completed registration in the sector, with 3,623 types of products filed and more than 5.29 million units registered.

Looking ahead to the 15th Five-Year Plan period from 2026 to 2030, China plans to accelerate technological innovation in the low-altitude equipment sector, strengthen safety foundations, further improve the industrial standards system, and promote innovative applications tailored to local conditions.