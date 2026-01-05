Gold rises more than 1% Monday

NEW YORK, 5th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold rose more than 1 percent on Monday, while other precious metals recorded strong gains.

As of 01:19 GMT, spot gold was up 1.5 percent at $4,395.35 per ounce, reaching a more than one-week high. Bullion touched a record high of $4,549.71 on 26th December 2025.

US gold futures for February delivery gained 1.8 percent to $4,405.40.

Spot silver added 4.5 percent to $75.86 per ounce, after hitting an all-time high of $83.62 on 29th December.

Spot platinum was up 1.5 percent at $2,175.15 per ounce, after rising to an all-time high of $2,478.50 last Monday.

Palladium edged 0.4 percent higher to $1,645.0 per ounce.