Dubai World Trade Centre unveils H1 2026 calendar with 71 exhibitions, conferences

DUBAI, 5th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) on Monday announced its events calendar for the first half of 2026, featuring 71 international exhibitions and conferences across sectors including security, healthcare, food, energy, mobility, tourism, technology and culture.

Mahir Julfar, Executive Vice President at DWTC, said the calendar supports Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33 and strengthens the city’s position in business tourism and cross-sector collaboration.

DWTC said it will host events across its main venue and the expanded Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), increasing Dubai’s capacity to stage large-scale international events.

The calendar opens with Intersec from (12-14 January), held alongside Light + Intelligent Building Middle East over the same dates, followed by FESPA Middle East from (13-15 January).

World of Coffee Dubai returns on (18-20 January), followed by AEEDC Dubai – the UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition – from (19-21 January).

Gulfood, one of the region’s largest food and beverage trade events, will take place from (26-30 January) and will be co-hosted at DWTC and DEC, DWTC said, adding that it will be the first mega event staged at the newly expanded DEC.

February events include Aircraft Interiors Middle East and MRO Middle East, alongside Breakbulk Middle East and World Shisha Show from 4-5 February. The Dubai 2026 World Stamp Exhibition will run from 4-8 February.

World Health Expo (WHX), formerly Arab Health, will take place from 9-12 February, while WHX Labs, formerly Medlab Middle East, will run from 10-13 February. The month concludes with Dubai Entertainment, Amusement & Leisure Expo from (10-12 February) and IFX Expo Dubai from (11-12 February), ahead of Ramadan.

During Ramadan, DWTC will host The Majlis from 18 February to 19 March, offering Iftar services throughout the month.

The calendar resumes after Eid Al Fitr with DUPHAT – the Dubai International Pharmaceuticals and Technologies Conference and Exhibition – from (24-26 March), followed by Gulf Print & Gulf Pack and Dubai Derma from 31 March to 2 April.

April will include Middle East Energy and DOMOTEX Middle East from (7-9 April), along with Petworld Arabia (12-13 April), International Property Show (13-15 April), Middle East Coatings Show (14-16 April), Dubai International Wood and Wood Machinery Show (21-23 April), World Art Dubai (22-26 April) and The Baby Expo (30 April- 1 May)

May events open with Arabian Travel Market from (4-7 May). DIHAD, the International Emergency and Catastrophe Management Conference and Exhibition, and GISEC Global will take place from 5-7 May, alongside GETEX Spring from 6-8 May.

Seamless Middle East and the Airport Show & Global Airport Leaders Forum will be held from 12-14 May, while the International Apparel and Textiles Fair is scheduled for 18-20 May.

June features The Hotel Show, INDEX and CABSAT from (2-4 June), followed by Middle East Event Show and Middle East Rail from (9-10 June). MOVE Middle East will also take place alongside EV Live, Solar & Storage Live, before the first-half calendar closes with China Home Life and International Appliance and Electronics Show (both 17-19 June) and the World Police Summit from 23-25 June.